3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $185,000

This charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home is just waiting for you. Nestled in a well sought out neighborhood of hazelwood, this home screams new charm. Fully rehabbed and finished basement welcome you into your new home. From the moment you walk in you can tell that no stone has been left unturned in this rehab. Take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed!

