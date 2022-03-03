 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $55,000

This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is waiting to be your home! Hardwood floors throughout the condo with carpeting in 1 bedroom. Nice size living room area with glass sliding doors leading out to the patio. The patio has plenty of room to entertain all your guests. You will have 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of extra parking for your guests. Laundry facility is on the main level. Come and check out this condo today!

