3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $55,000

No showings until an accepted offer. All Electric condo with large rooms throughout. Nicely maintained 3 BD and 1 BA with double bowl sink vanity. The condo has lots of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a pantry for additional kitchen storage. Replacement sliding windows and sliding glass door that opens to a 15 X 7 foot covered balcony. The building has a common coin operated laundry room and common storage closet* Tenant pays $850( on time since 7/2020 )& lease through 6/30/22 * start making an income from day one!!