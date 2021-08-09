 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $57,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $57,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $57,500

No showings until an accepted offer. All Electric condo with large rooms throughout. Nicely maintained 3 BD and 1 BA with double bowl sink vanity. The condo has lots of cabinetry, plenty of counter space and a pantry for additional kitchen storage. Replacement sliding windows and sliding glass door that opens to a 15 X 7 foot covered balcony. The building has a common coin operated laundry room and common storage closet* Tenant pays $850( on time since 7/2020 )& lease through 6/30/22 * start making an income from day one!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories