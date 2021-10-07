3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $58,900

-
Media Views: Shannon nearly never made it to booth — or anywhere else
-
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
Goold: Do the Cardinals have a real shot at Max Scherzer this offseason?
-
‘It was too emotional’: Shannon at loss for words when honored before Cardinals’ final game
-
‘Threat to public safety’: St. Louis shuts down Reign Restaurant for a year
*Great Investor Opportunity*Currently Tenant Occupied*Newer Thermal Windows*Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring*Newer Kitchen Counter*Stainless Appliances*Private Laundry inside the unit-washer and dryer stay with sale*Private Privacy Fenced Patio*All Electric*Parking riight behind the unit*Centrally located with quick access to Hwy 270-170-367-370 and 70*
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!