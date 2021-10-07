 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $58,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $58,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $58,900

*Great Investor Opportunity*Currently Tenant Occupied*Newer Thermal Windows*Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring*Newer Kitchen Counter*Stainless Appliances*Private Laundry inside the unit-washer and dryer stay with sale*Private Privacy Fenced Patio*All Electric*Parking riight behind the unit*Centrally located with quick access to Hwy 270-170-367-370 and 70*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News