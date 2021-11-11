 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $59,900

Great house to fix up, priced to sell, large yard, full basement, wood floors, attached garage, full brick home ( except garage ). 3 bedroom 3 bath. Wont last long. Newer HVAC, and water heater, upgraded electric panel.Some windows replaced.

