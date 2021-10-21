3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $60,000

Don't miss this beautiful cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath condo with a lot of living space to offer. This condo has a large living room/ dining room combo with open floor plan to see right in to the kitchen that has stainless steel appliance and lots of cabinets and counter space. This Condo has 3 spacious bedroom with nice size closet in each room with carpet in each room. The hallway has laminate wood floors. The bath has ceramic flooring. This condo offer on site laundry room in the building. The CONDO FEE is pay MONTLY in the Amount of $192.00 the includes the use of the inground pool, clubhouse, some insurance, landscaping/ lawn, snow removal, sewer, trash , and water. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD -AS-IS-CONDITION. THE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO HAVE INSPECTION AT BUYER EXPENSE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY.