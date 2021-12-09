3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $70,000

Beautiful updated 2 story townhouse with over 1200 square feet of living space! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, laundry room with washer and dryer hook up on the main floor, eat in kitchen and fenced patio. Upstairs you'll find a MASSIVE master bedroom with his/hers closets and lots of natural lighting. Down the hall you'll find 2 good sized secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom. This unit is all electric, is in great condition and includes 2 reserved parking spaces. Association Fee includes Water, Trash, Sewer, Snow Removal, Building Maintenance, Clubhouse. Great location, easy commute to anywhere. A minute away from highway 270. Property to be sold as is. Washer and Dryer included. Refrigerator doesn't stay. Buyer's inspection will be for information only. Schedule your showing today!