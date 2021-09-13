 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $74,900

WOW! Move in ready condo awaits you! Most rooms have been freshly painted. This is a must see! Low maintenance flooring, roomy living room, main level laundry adjacent to main level half bath. Washer/dryer and all stainless steel appliances stay! You will enjoy the fenced-in patio for home entertainment, or on those quiet evenings after work. Both bathrooms have nice oversized vanity and top fixtures, commodes installed in 2019 and tile flooring. Bright kitchen features bright shaker style like cabinets. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with low maintenance flooring and one bonus bedroom that overlooks the fenced patio. Investors are welcome as well to add this one to your portfolio! Make your appointment today, as this one won't last long. This property is being sold as-is.

