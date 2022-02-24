3 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $94,500

Great investment property or owner occupied fixer upper.*Wonderfully convenient location near highways, shopping, restaurants and parks*3 bdrm Ranch home with large Great Room addition on the back*Newer Vinyl siding*Enclosed soffits and fascia*4 year old Roof*Covered Carport and Fenced backyard. Loads of Potential!! PRICED to SELL! Home is held in a Trust, Seller to do no inspections, repairs or Hazelwood Occupancy inspections/permits. AS IS sale.