3 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $150,000

Great 3 bedroom ranch home on a beautiful, level lot! This home has so much to offer! A spacious open floor plan with family room, formal living room, main floor laundry, 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath and a beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinetry. Additional amenities include a 2 car oversize garage, fenced yard, patio and covered deck!

