3 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $220,000

All Electric Ranch home in Unincorporated Jefferson County. Only 7 years old. 3 bd/2 baths, with 2 car garage. Entry foyer with coat closet leads to open living room with vaulted ceiling. Eat-in kitchen; pantry, window above sink, sliding glass door, vinyl floor. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Unfinished, lookout lower level, with egress window and half bath rough-in. New water heater 11/2021. Privacy fence, backs to Sugar Creek Rd. Close to Gravois Bluffs, Hwys 44/55/141/270.

