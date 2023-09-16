Located on a double lot, this beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath, 3 Car Garage, home is move in ready! As you enter this home you will notice the abundance of upgrades this home has to offer! The spacious open floorplan of the great room features a vaulted ceiling. The custom kitchen offers granite counter tops, breakfast bar & subway tile backsplash. The bathrooms are updated with tiled shower(s), and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. There are 3 large bedrooms and the master suite featuring a vaulted ceiling. The lower level of this home is ready for your finishing touches with an egress window! This great home is located near schools & restaurants and is sure to please!