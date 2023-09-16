Welcome to this exquisite Rockwood Summit home, just six years young! This 2-story gem boasts a timeless craftsman elevation, with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms. The added upstairs bonus area is perfect for an office or playroom. The kitchen features 42-inch custom cabinets & sleek black stainless-steel appliances. Family room, complete with a cozy gas fireplace, is the heart of this home, ideal for gatherings & relaxation. The primary suite is a retreat, with abundant closet space to keep your wardrobe organized. The 2nd-floor laundry makes chores a breeze. In the basement, you'll find an egress window and a full bath rough-in, offering endless possibilities for additional living space. The 3-car garage includes an extended third car space, providing plenty of room for vehicles & storage. Step outside onto the patio & enjoy a level fenced backyard, perfect for outdoor activities & entertaining. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make this stunning Rockwood Summit home yours!