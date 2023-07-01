Beautiful home just waiting for its new family! From your covered front deck, walk into see a fantastic fireplace and a built in entertainment center. The kitchen hosts a lot of cabinets and counter tops, perfect for the family chef. The bedrooms are a nice size, with large closets. The master bedroom features a double closet! The master bath has a garden tub, double sinks and a seperate shower. Here's a bonus for you, there is a storm shelter in the back yard and a storage shed. Don't miss this one!