3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,100

HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen w/ center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms located off hallway at front of the house. Standard features include: sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows w/2" faux wood blinds. Ready for occupancy 8/16. $60 application fee per adult for background and credit check. Pet OK with $300 non refundable deposit per pet (max 2, not to exceed 30 lbs each) + extra $25/per month per pet. Proof of renters insurance required + $1M GL policy listing owner as additionally insured. *Photos shown are of a display home & this home doesn't have all of the same features*