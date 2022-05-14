3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,175

The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 3 car garage !!! Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms located off hallway at front of the house. Standard features include: sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Home is ready for July 1 occupancy. Interior photos shown are of same floor plan, different house. Some selections may be different. Pets allowed (2 max). $300 deposit per pet. $25 a month extra on rent per pet.