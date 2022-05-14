HOME FOR LEASE! The ROCKPORT is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms located off hallway at front of the house. Standard features include: sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Yards are fully sodded and landscaped. Home is ready for occupancy July 1. Pets allowed with deposit. $60 application fee per adult 18 years old and older that will be living in the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,250
