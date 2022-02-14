The perfect home, at the end of a cul-de-sac, that's move in ready does exist!! And you found it! On the main floor you’ll find 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths nestled down the hall, a spacious living room, and a separate dining/kitchen area that walks out to a huge fenced in yard & patio that is family and pet friendly. We all know you want a bigger yard for your dog(s) so don’t miss out on this one!! Downstairs you’ll find the finished basement and full bathroom where all your dreams will come true! This finished area is perfect for a home office, man (or woman) cave, or play room. This beauty is updated as follows: 2018 roof, soffits, fascia, windows, gutters, water heater, and carpet were replaced. 2019 garage door replaced. 2020 updated kitchen and master bath. Washer and dryer to stay with home. First showings to begin at 1 pm on Thursday 2/10. Listing was delayed while the seller's figured out closing details on their new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Rhinos and RINOs (Republicans in name only) share a lot of the same traits.