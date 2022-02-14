3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $235,000

The perfect home, at the end of a cul-de-sac, that's move in ready does exist!! And you found it! On the main floor you’ll find 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths nestled down the hall, a spacious living room, and a separate dining/kitchen area that walks out to a huge fenced in yard & patio that is family and pet friendly. We all know you want a bigger yard for your dog(s) so don’t miss out on this one!! Downstairs you’ll find the finished basement and full bathroom where all your dreams will come true! This finished area is perfect for a home office, man (or woman) cave, or play room. This beauty is updated as follows: 2018 roof, soffits, fascia, windows, gutters, water heater, and carpet were replaced. 2019 garage door replaced. 2020 updated kitchen and master bath. Washer and dryer to stay with home. First showings to begin at 1 pm on Thursday 2/10. Listing was delayed while the seller's figured out closing details on their new home.