3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $275,000

Why for for a new build when this 3 year old home is just waiting for you? It's practically brand new inside! Really nice layout feels much larger than the outside looks. Beautiful foyer area opens to the large living room. The kitchen has matching black appliances and has a dining area with a glass door for extra light. Really large master bedroom, with a big on-suite. Two more bedrooms and a full bath round out the main level. The basement has a window well with an egress window. Gas furnace and water heater. Two car attached garage. Backyard backs to trees and there is no neighboring house on the left side. Come on over and check out this turn key home in the wonderful Estates at Huntington Glen! Huntington Glen is a beautiful community, tucked away and surrounded by woods, in the Fox School District, and conveniently located with quick access to I-55 and Hwy 21. Don't sleep on this home!