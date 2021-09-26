3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $322,500

OPEN SUN. 9/26 1-3PM. This awesome open floor plan ranch w/over 2200 sq ft of living space offers a great flow for entertaining! Gleaming laminate floors in main living areas! Bedrms are carpeted. Attractive curb appeal w/newer landscaping & stamped driveway greets you. Entry foyer opens to a vaulted great room w/woodburning fireplace! Roomy kitchen w/dark wood cabinets features pantry & ss appliances. Breakfast rm has sliding door that opens to newer deck w/gazebo. It provides a great view of good sized, fenced yard. Mn floor laundry off kitchen has built in cabinets. Master bedrm suite w/bay window, boasts walk-in closet & master bath w/walk in shower. Two good sized bedrms & a full hall bath complete the main level. Wonderful par. fin. w/o LL has lrg rec room w/barn door opening to craft/ofc/sleeping rm. Patio door opens to a stamped patio. There is a full bath w/shower & plenty of storage space. Two car o/s garage. Patio block sidewalk from garage side to backyard. Great location!