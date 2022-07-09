3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $325,000

BETTER THAN NEW, this gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch shows like a display! The spacious great room features soaring vaulted ceilings & opens to the breakfast room. The immaculate kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. The breakfast room leads to the wood deck which is the ideal place to entertain family & friends for summer evening cookouts. Easy care wood laminate flooring through the living areas & carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite has large walk in closet & luxurious bathroom w/ dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms & bathroom round out the main level. There is soft neutral paint & flooring throughout to work with any decor. Convenient main floor laundry room. The garage has one side with an extension for longer vehicles, storage, or workshop area! The peaceful backyard is completely fenced & backs to woods for privacy & shade. Finish the walkout lower level to suit your needs. Great location near highways, shopping & amenities. Fox Schools. See it today!