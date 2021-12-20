3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $334,990

This To-Be-Built Canterbury is the “top of the line” Ranch Style Home from Rolwes Company. This home features a split 3 Bedroom Floor Plan with 2 Bathrooms, Main Floor Laundry/Mud room and a 3-Car Garage. The lay out of this home opens to a spacious Great Room, sunlit Dining area and Kitchen that includes an expansive island with additional seating and a "super-sized" Walk-In Pantry. The Owner’s Suite is the perfect retreat featuring a private Owner’s Bathroom and a large Walk-In Closet. Options like vaulted ceilings, planning niche, a fireplace, or bay windows can truly personalize your new home. All Rolwes Company homes include enclosed soffits and fascia, integrated PestShield pest control system, fully sodded yards, and a landscape package. Pictures may vary from actual home constructed. See Sales Representative for all the included features of this home and community.