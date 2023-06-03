This beautifully updated home is sure to please! With a natural color palette and fresh interior paint, this home is move-in ready. The kitchen features a nice backsplash that adds a nice touch. The primary bathroom has good under sink storage. The living room boasts a fireplace and other rooms provide flexible living space. Step outside to find a fenced in backyard with a sitting area, perfect for entertaining. This home has it all! Come take a look and see for yourself! This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $382,000
