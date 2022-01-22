 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $389,900

2 YEAR NEW HOME! Why wait 6 months to build when you can have everything NOW! This beautiful ranch home has everything you could want in a new home plus some. 3 bed 2 bath, oversized heated 3 car garage, top soil brought in for yard, Brazilian Teakwood deck w/stairs & black rod iron fencing, leaf filter gutter system were all added. The Luxury Kitchen is equipped with black stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, 42"custom cabinets w/soft close, quartz countertops, pantry, a large island with a breakfast bar opening to the great room & breakfast room. Large great room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closets & master bath with double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Main floor laundry/Mudroom, 6 panel white doors, upgraded wood laminate flooring & carpeting. The Furnace has been upgraded with air cleaner, humidifier, & ultraviolet air purifier. The walkout basement has a rough in for a bathroom & is open & ready to be finished.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News