2 YEAR NEW HOME! Why wait 6 months to build when you can have everything NOW! This beautiful ranch home has everything you could want in a new home plus some. 3 bed 2 bath, oversized heated 3 car garage, top soil brought in for yard, Brazilian Teakwood deck w/stairs & black rod iron fencing, leaf filter gutter system were all added. The Luxury Kitchen is equipped with black stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, 42"custom cabinets w/soft close, quartz countertops, pantry, a large island with a breakfast bar opening to the great room & breakfast room. Large great room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closets & master bath with double sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Main floor laundry/Mudroom, 6 panel white doors, upgraded wood laminate flooring & carpeting. The Furnace has been upgraded with air cleaner, humidifier, & ultraviolet air purifier. The walkout basement has a rough in for a bathroom & is open & ready to be finished.
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $389,900
