3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $399,900

Gorgeous Great room Ranch with upgraded floorplan located in Seckman Schools! Entry Foyer opens to vaulted great room featuring striking flooring and a gas fireplace with raised hearth and brick surround. Dining area boasts sliding glass door opening to cozy 12x11 screened-in porch overlooking a peaceful and parklike back yard- Perfect for relaxing with a warm drink on a crisp fall morning. Open kitchen space accented by stainless steel appliances, butterfly island with breakfast bar, and pantry. Main Floor Laundry offers utility sink and cabinet storage. Main Floor Master Suite boasts spacious walk-in closet and luxury bath with his/hers double vanities, large shower and corner soaking tub. Main level also has 2 additional bedrooms, nicely sized and a full hall bath. Walkout lower level awaits your future designs. 3-Car Attached Garage is a bonus! MUST SEE!