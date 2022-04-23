Turn down for what! Why wait to build a new home when you have this stunner that's available today! This gorgeous Extended Colonial Maple Floorplan, 3BR/2BA home is less than a year old and features a ton of upgrades! You will marvel at the huge open floor plan perfect for hosting with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, 9' ceilings, trendy black painted panel doors, modern/sophisticated lighting, vented gas fireplace, and secluded scenic wooded views.The kitchen is a chef's dream with a gas range, microwave, ss appliances, quartz countertops, stunning light fixtures, and a gorgeous center island. The entire first floor is finished with new luxury plank flooring. The spacious primary ensuite has a HUGE walk-in closet with custom shelving and a jaw-dropping bath with double sinks, soaking tub, and shower. Did I mention the main-floor laundry, 3-car garage, and huge walk-out basement offering plumbing rough-in and screaming to be built out!Welcome home to this beautiful home and community!
3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $400,000
