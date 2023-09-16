GREAT NEW PRICE----Only a few years old this & has it all---1.5 story for the best style of living. Floor plan offers a versatile formal living room/dining room & huge great room 10ft ceiling & lovely transom style windows that flood the space with natural light. The kitchen includes 42" ebony cabinets, granite count tops & stainless appliances. Walk into the large laundry room & see all the space for appliances & cubbies & a large closet. Breakfast space includes a bay door to the large deck that overlooks the practical back yard. Fenced with trendy aluminum fence it makes a great space for a pet. Back indoors...the master bedroom on the 1st floor is enormous & includes a luxury bath with double sink and separate tub and shower. Organized walk in closet for simply living. Upstairs includes 2 large bedrooms and & hall bath. The lower level includes a walk patio door egress window...finish this space with rec area, bedroom, theater room & more.