3 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $97,800

Spacious move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. Over 1,200 square feet and 1.29 wooded acres. Sellers say make an offer!! Sellers will include a 1 year home WARRANTY. Large kitchen with grey raised arch style cabinets with plenty of additional storage inside the walk-in pantry. Open concept kitchen/living area. Large master bedroom and adjoining master bathroom with a garden tub for relaxing. Bring your coffee and unwind with nature by your private woods. Property includes 2 lots. Conveniently located near 141, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment in nearby Fenton and Arnold.

