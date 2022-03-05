Perched atop The Madison – an unparalleled boutique luxury residence – this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath penthouse unit provides an opportunity for an exquisite living experience in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. Quality of space & finish abounds in this 2-level home, featuring custom upgrades at every turn. A gracious foyer opens to a well-proportioned main level, offering abundant light & views of idyllic urban streetscapes. A stylish & sleek kitchen/dining area & bar seamlessly flow w/the luxe living room w/gas FP & flanking built-ins. The gorgeous primary bdrm, bath & walk-in closet tuck neatly behind the custom staircase, leading up to a loft family rm & bonus rm w/full adjoining bath, 1 of 2 private terraces from which to grill, garden or just enjoy city vistas. Further highlights include an additional main flr bdrm w/adjacent full bath, an open-air office nook, main flr laundry rm, & underground parking & storage. All this surrounded by boutique shopping, prime retail, cafes & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The People’s Convoy is one of several trucker-led protests, and likely the largest, heading to the Washington, D.C., area this week.
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
The assistant principal’s lawyer said she was concerned for its health and was going to take it to a vet.
A spinoff nonprofit employs 36 staff members out of 56 who work at the school, including 10 teachers and all administrators.
Sad is one word for the lockout. Stupid is another.
The president, rejecting calls from some to ‘defund the police,’ instead called for more resources for law enforcement during his State of the Union speech.
One of the players he represents is Blues forward Ivan Barbashev.
St. Louis alderman, Joe Vaccaro said Wednesday that he turned down an offer from the city’s police chief to void a ticket issued against him.