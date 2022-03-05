 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $1,199,900

Perched atop The Madison – an unparalleled boutique luxury residence – this stunning 3 bed, 3 bath penthouse unit provides an opportunity for an exquisite living experience in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. Quality of space & finish abounds in this 2-level home, featuring custom upgrades at every turn. A gracious foyer opens to a well-proportioned main level, offering abundant light & views of idyllic urban streetscapes. A stylish & sleek kitchen/dining area & bar seamlessly flow w/the luxe living room w/gas FP & flanking built-ins. The gorgeous primary bdrm, bath & walk-in closet tuck neatly behind the custom staircase, leading up to a loft family rm & bonus rm w/full adjoining bath, 1 of 2 private terraces from which to grill, garden or just enjoy city vistas. Further highlights include an additional main flr bdrm w/adjacent full bath, an open-air office nook, main flr laundry rm, & underground parking & storage. All this surrounded by boutique shopping, prime retail, cafes & more.

