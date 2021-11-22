This mid-century modern ranch is looking for a new family to love! Here is your chance to own a 3bedroom 2bath with a garage in the Kirkwood School District to renovate to your own taste. The Master bedroom has a full bath. Thermal replacement windows, new furnace, and central air in July 2021. Spacious open floor plan, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and main floor den will be the perfect home office. Large level fenced yard and deck. Clean unfinished basement could be finished for more living space. Seller will credit buyer $5000 towards new flooring. Close to schools, Kirkwood Park, and downtown Kirkwood shops and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $285,000
