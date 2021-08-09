3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $409,900

Super charming 3 bed plus, 2 bath Kirkwood home with over 2100 sq.ft. Gleaming hardwood, special millwork, lots of natural light, tons of updates throughout. Fantastic layout with plenty of room including updated full bathrooms on the first and second levels. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry. Don’t miss the adorable breakfast nook and outdoor covered porch! Three spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space along with a cozy den round out the second floor while the finished lower level adds even more living space. Lovely backyard perfect for playing or relaxing. Updated systems add peace of mind. All this plus a great Kirkwood location in a desirable neighborhood. This is the one!