Lovely and Bright Home in Kirkwood Welcome to 1951 Briargate Lane in Osage Hills featuring hardwood floors, oversized windows and a beautifully designed kitchen. The interior of this home flows nicely from a cozy living area with stone fireplace to the living/dining combo. The dining room is large enough for a guests to gather with designer kitchen nearby. Granite white tops, stainless appliances, and a picture window above the farmhouse sink make prepping for meals a pleasure. Located just on the other side of the kitchen is a bonus space currently being used as a breakfast room that leads to the back patio. The main level also has a 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is the large primary suite, oversize bath and sitting area. The primary bath is a stellar feature of this home with the dual vanity and custom walk in shower. There is also an easily accessible attic room that allows for additional storage. This home sits on a full basement ready for your finishes.
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“All Things New” initiative will dramatically change the 178 parishes and 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
Play ball!: MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Deadline delayed (again): In latest attempt to save full season, MLB and players’ union prompt overnight negotiations
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
The 2020 Census showed St. Louis grew more slowly than all but three of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas. Regional leaders are worried.
‘Living like the Kardashians’: Jury orders wife of ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions to pay
The wife of an ex-Chesterfield executive who embezzled millions must help repay the funds, but the couple's parents were not found liable in a lawsuit.
KMOV (Channel 4) management told staff earlier this week that the station plans to relocate and is considering a location outside the city, sources said.
Legalization supporters assert the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign would, if successful, give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales.
Body camera video shows the traffic stop that prompted an alderman to accuse an officer of being ‘rude’ and the chief of offering to fix a ticket.
‘He bet on himself’: South Korean teen Won-Bin Cho brings intriguing swing to Cardinals’ minor-league camp
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Green Street's hotel and condo project follows a wave of construction worth at least a half-billion dollars in Clayton.