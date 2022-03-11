3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $525,000

Lovely and Bright Home in Kirkwood Welcome to 1951 Briargate Lane in Osage Hills featuring hardwood floors, oversized windows and a beautifully designed kitchen. The interior of this home flows nicely from a cozy living area with stone fireplace to the living/dining combo. The dining room is large enough for a guests to gather with designer kitchen nearby. Granite white tops, stainless appliances, and a picture window above the farmhouse sink make prepping for meals a pleasure. Located just on the other side of the kitchen is a bonus space currently being used as a breakfast room that leads to the back patio. The main level also has a 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is the large primary suite, oversize bath and sitting area. The primary bath is a stellar feature of this home with the dual vanity and custom walk in shower. There is also an easily accessible attic room that allows for additional storage. This home sits on a full basement ready for your finishes.