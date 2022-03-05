Modern living with a classic Colonial feel. Built in 2017, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Kirkwood home features 9' ceilings, modern light fixtures, & an open layout with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the foyer, office, kitchen, dining, & great room. The kitchen is absolutely stunning with granite counters, custom soft close white cabinets, subway tile back splash, & stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is a mudroom connecting you to the attached 2 car garage. The upper level boasts 3 large bedrooms including a master suite with dual vanities, walk in shower, soaking tub, & large walk in closet. Laundry is a breeze with its location on the 2nd floor just steps from bedrooms. Lower level is ready to finish with deep pour, sump, & bath rough in. Other amenities include zoned HVAC, bay walkout to patio, covered front porch, & location! Kirkwood Schools, & minutes from Frontenac Mall & downtown Kirkwood. Come take a look before its gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $600,000
