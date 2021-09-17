806 N. Taylor is a classic brick ranch situated on a large level corner lot on a favorite street in Kirkwood. Outstanding curb appeal with a covered front porch and established landscaping around the property. A desirable circular floor plan with traditional spaces including a separate living and dining room but the gourmet kitchen, which is open to the vaulted family room, is definitely the central hub of this home. Custom finishes such as designer kitchen appliances, wood shutters, crown molding and hardwood flooring highlight each space. There is a master suite with updated bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, one currently used as an office plus a hallway bath with built-in storage on the main floor. The finished lower level adds more family space, a full bath and bonus, sound-proof room, could be an ideal office or fitness room; very valuable, usable square footage. 2-car attached garage. Walking distance to school, shops and restaurants in Downtown Kirkwood.
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $635,000
