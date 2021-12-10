 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $749,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $749,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $749,000

Seldom on the market. Large, gracious condominium in classically designed building. Premier location literally in "THE HEART of KIRKWOOD"!. 10 ft. ceiling, large master suite, exceptional closet space. 2 car parking in the garage. Common backyard (great for grilling). 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News