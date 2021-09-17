Stunning architectural details & charm throughout this updated home in sought after Ladue neighborhood. The entry leads to the gorgeous living room w/wood beamed 10 ft. ceilings, bay window, wall of built -in bookcases, designer chandelier & show stopping wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen w/Viking stainless steel appliances, center island, and open to the spacious family room with a wall of windows & wet bar. This is the modern floor plan that everyone wants! Office(or potential 4th bedroom) has a wall of French doors that walks out to the newly rebuilt deck with pergola and patio. The master suite has a beautiful adjoining dressing room & newly renovated master bath w/double sinks, heated floors & marble countertops. Two additional bedrooms (with dormers and filled with character) share a jack and jill bath. Multiple entertaining spaces inside & out w/amazing wood work & molding at every turn. This light filled home is a special one! Showings can start 9/5 at 10 am. Run!
3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,095,000
