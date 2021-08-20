3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,400,000

This beautiful Ladue home has been completely reimagined by Jacob Laws interior design. This unique property, which sits on acre, is being offered fully furnished. Upon entry you are greeted by gorgeously redesigned living and dining areas along with office which could be converted to third bedroom. The impressive kitchen features large eat-in island, wood burning fireplace, breakfast room, along with the finest appliances. The expansive butler’s pantry includes Carrara counters and leaded glass displays. A vaulted great room with stone fireplace and separate bar is perfect for entertaining. The master suite provides gracious dressing room, walk-in closets and a travertine bathroom. The main level also includes additional bedroom/full bath and main floor laundry. The lower level boasts a wine cellar and tasting room along with additional full bath. The exterior includes exquisite gardens, spacious stone patios and an in-ground pool. A rare offering, conveniently located in Ladue.