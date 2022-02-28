Allow me to introduce 13 Waverton and all of its glamour! This immaculate brick home boasts wood flooring throughout the main level. Upon entry you will find a cozy living room with built-in custom shelves and cabinetry, accompanied by a gas fireplace perfect for those chilly winter nights. Large plantation windows bring lots of sunlight and crown molding adds to its charm. The living room opens up to a spacious dining room. To the right of the dining room is the stunning kitchen which features Glen Alspaugh custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances- high end Viking gas range, built in Sub-Zero fridge, and a Bosch dishwasher. Behind the dining room sits a large multifunctional bedroom enclosed by french doors. A hallway to the left of the dining rm brings you to an updated bath and 2 large beds. Then there's the open basement! It has a large living area, a BONUS room, bath, and plenty of storage! Ladue schools. Finished off with a large flat backyard and attached 1 car. Agent Owned.
3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $535,000
