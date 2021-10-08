3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $674,900

From the moment you walk through the front door, you will be wowed by this gorgeous, spacious, renovated home. The sizable living room is complemented with a beautiful, current, custom made hearth. The updated kitchen is appointed with granite countertops and beautiful cabinets which flows into a large eat in dining area with fireplace. Natural light abounds throughout the home with newer windows. The back of the home is flanked with windows looking out to the gorgeous, private back yard oasis with pool. All bathrooms were previously renovated. Fireplaces are being sold As Is. Pool is being sold "As Is".