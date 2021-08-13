3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $699,000

Character abounds in this 100+ year old farmhouse. 3 bed, 2.5 bath with an updated gourmet kitchen, new windows, new HVAC system and abundant space for entertaining. Original details complement today's updates making it a truly special home. The large family room addition has a grand stone FP and opens up to the picturesque wrap around porch and paver patio. Main level also has a living room with FP that is open to the dining room and connected to the den. The owner’s suite has original wood floors, fireplace, double sink vanity and custom built walk in closet. 3rd bedroom offers a dual-purpose option as an office/guest room. Wood floors throughout, main level laundry option. Newer oversized garage with additional storage. Newly fenced in large, flat backyard is very private and backs to trees. Plenty of room for a pool. Reed Elementary, walkable to John Burroughs and Community School. There is a permanent easement over approx 1 acre of the property, please see attached documents.