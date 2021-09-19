This sprawling ranch, w/side-entry oversized garage, on the picturesque 0.73 acre lot in the heart of Ladue walking distance to all 3 public schools creates an irresistible curb appeal & amazing space that you really have to see to believe! The home has been meticulously maintained & renovated, offers an open, bright, & inviting layout perfect for entertaining or raising a family. An airy living rm w/see-thru gas fireplace connected to the vaulted family rm, updated kitchen, open to the breakfast rm & formal dining rm, w/a wall of windows that brings lots of natural lights & incredible view of the park-like scenery. Large master suite offers a FP, large w.i. closet, updated master bath w/ frameless shower, trendy& modern. Lovingly maintained & renovated with hardwood floors, surround-sound, zoned HVAC, garage dr, partially finished bsmt. Relax on the large patio, 32x25 deck, overlooking the expansive flat yard, pool & extensive landscaping, beautiful outdoor living. Sept 2021 new roof
3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $744,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.