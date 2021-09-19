3 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $744,900

This sprawling ranch, w/side-entry oversized garage, on the picturesque 0.73 acre lot in the heart of Ladue walking distance to all 3 public schools creates an irresistible curb appeal & amazing space that you really have to see to believe! The home has been meticulously maintained & renovated, offers an open, bright, & inviting layout perfect for entertaining or raising a family. An airy living rm w/see-thru gas fireplace connected to the vaulted family rm, updated kitchen, open to the breakfast rm & formal dining rm, w/a wall of windows that brings lots of natural lights & incredible view of the park-like scenery. Large master suite offers a FP, large w.i. closet, updated master bath w/ frameless shower, trendy& modern. Lovingly maintained & renovated with hardwood floors, surround-sound, zoned HVAC, garage dr, partially finished bsmt. Relax on the large patio, 32x25 deck, overlooking the expansive flat yard, pool & extensive landscaping, beautiful outdoor living. Sept 2021 new roof