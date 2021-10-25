3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $175,000

-
House to be sold "AS IS". Seller to do no inspections, occupancy or repairs. This sweet 3 bedroom, 1&1/2 bath home is waiting for you to make it your own. Hardwood flooring in the living room , hall and 3 bedrooms. Newer sunroom addition. The HVAC, Hot water heater and roof are 1-3 years old.
