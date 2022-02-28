 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $239,900

Welcome home to this charming 3 bed 2 bath 1 Story Bungalow with over 1800 sq ft in Manchester! The 2-car garage is equipped with a 240-volt outlet for your electric car. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful cabinets and a large window to enjoy watching the wildlife in your backyard. Appreciate the spacious light and bright living room which is sized for large furniture and offers an open layout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and skylight. You will love entertaining and relaxing on one of the two decks. The lower level has the 2nd and 3rd bedroom, one full bathroom and a large open rec area perfect for a media room, game room, sleeping area, etc. Get active with the subdivision amenities including the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, and volleyball. Seller is offering a home warranty. Great location! This home is minutes from highways and shopping. Located in the PARKWAY SOUTH school district! Tenant occupied. Terrific Investment Property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News