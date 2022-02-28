Welcome home to this charming 3 bed 2 bath 1 Story Bungalow with over 1800 sq ft in Manchester! The 2-car garage is equipped with a 240-volt outlet for your electric car. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful cabinets and a large window to enjoy watching the wildlife in your backyard. Appreciate the spacious light and bright living room which is sized for large furniture and offers an open layout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and skylight. You will love entertaining and relaxing on one of the two decks. The lower level has the 2nd and 3rd bedroom, one full bathroom and a large open rec area perfect for a media room, game room, sleeping area, etc. Get active with the subdivision amenities including the clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, playground, and volleyball. Seller is offering a home warranty. Great location! This home is minutes from highways and shopping. Located in the PARKWAY SOUTH school district! Tenant occupied. Terrific Investment Property.
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $239,900
