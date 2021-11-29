3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $285,000

Sought-after Country Lane Woods II neighborhood. Home within walking distance of neighborhood park, pool, clubhouse, playground, baseball field and sports court. Gas fireplace and newer hardwood floors. Freshly painted kitchen cabinetry with a custom half wall/breakfast bar. Interior and exterior freshly painted. The master suite includes a beautifully tiled bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms; full and half bathrooms. A stunning finished basement with sound buffering for the ultimate theatre experience. Recently stained newer deck and paver patio. Don’t miss this beautiful property in a park-like neighborhood in the Parkway School District.