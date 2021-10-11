Entering into the Home from Foyer, Note the Livingrm:which could be a space for your main floor office (OR L/L could be an option) Forward is the Familyrm w/Cozy Fireplace & Sliding doors to outdoors living space. Left is the Big Open Kitchen w/Island & Lots of Cabinetry & Counter space Updated S/S appliances, inducing a coveted Gas Range & access to additional outdoor living space. Look, here is the Formal DiningRm..Perfect for big family gatherings. Master bedrm along with an additional full bath and 2 additional bedrms complete the Main floor. Lower/level finished living space offers additional possibilities for your family needs. The large enclosed 2nd Fmlyroom w/built in storage closets, could be Fantastic Work space or Workout room. The other open room could be perfect4 Recrm-Media/Game too! The separate laundry room offers more storage too. A Subdivision Pool w/Tennis Ct & Club House Offers Additional outdoor Living at it's Best! Please Check School-Location of Middle School!!
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $285,000
