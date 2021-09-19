Welcome to 1640 Country Hill Ln, a 3 bed, 2 full & 1 half bathroom home located in the sought after Country Lane Woods II neighborhood in Manchester. Over 1,700 sf of completely updated living space. The inviting living room has a gas fireplace (not currently connected) w/dazzling hardwood floors. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counter tops, & updated stainless steel appliances newly installed in 2018. The 2nd floor includes the master suite with stunning bathroom & huge walk-in closet, along with 2 other bedrooms & beautifully updated hall bathroom; bedrooms with new carpeting in 2017. The siding was upgraded to Hardie Board in 2017/2018 along with all new windows, exterior doors, gutters and roof. The basement has been studded for easy finishability! The beautiful private back yard has a large deck & paver patio, great for entertaining and relaxing. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse, playground, & sports court across from entrance. Parkway South Schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.