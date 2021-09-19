3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $289,900

Welcome to 1640 Country Hill Ln, a 3 bed, 2 full & 1 half bathroom home located in the sought after Country Lane Woods II neighborhood in Manchester. Over 1,700 sf of completely updated living space. The inviting living room has a gas fireplace (not currently connected) w/dazzling hardwood floors. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counter tops, & updated stainless steel appliances newly installed in 2018. The 2nd floor includes the master suite with stunning bathroom & huge walk-in closet, along with 2 other bedrooms & beautifully updated hall bathroom; bedrooms with new carpeting in 2017. The siding was upgraded to Hardie Board in 2017/2018 along with all new windows, exterior doors, gutters and roof. The basement has been studded for easy finishability! The beautiful private back yard has a large deck & paver patio, great for entertaining and relaxing. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse, playground, & sports court across from entrance. Parkway South Schools.