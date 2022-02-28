 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900

Beautifully remodeled ranch home in the City of Manchester. This amazing 3 bed 2 bath home welcomes you with a fresh concrete driveway, new gutters, newer windows and premium vinyl siding. This home offers new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards and 6 panel doors throughout! 2 fully updated bathrooms and new fixtures throughout! Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, gorgeous granite and coordinating tile backsplash, new gas range and new stainless appliances. New furnace, new a/c, new hot water heater, new plumbing stacks....so much 'NEW' to list in this amazing 1970's ranch-you just have to see for yourself! Agent/Broker/Owner

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News