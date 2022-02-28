3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900

Beautifully remodeled ranch home in the City of Manchester. This amazing 3 bed 2 bath home welcomes you with a fresh concrete driveway, new gutters, newer windows and premium vinyl siding. This home offers new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpeting, new baseboards and 6 panel doors throughout! 2 fully updated bathrooms and new fixtures throughout! Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, gorgeous granite and coordinating tile backsplash, new gas range and new stainless appliances. New furnace, new a/c, new hot water heater, new plumbing stacks....so much 'NEW' to list in this amazing 1970's ranch-you just have to see for yourself! Agent/Broker/Owner