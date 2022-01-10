3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900

Wow! This house has had a complete renovation. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and center island with French doors that lead out to the newer deck. New wood laminate flooring throughout main level including the large living room. The master suite has an updated bath, and there are two additional bedrooms and a second updated bath, as well. Finished walk out lower level offers space for an office or den, laundry room and a second large family room space that offers lots of natural light. Professionally landscaped yard includes a koi pond with waterfall, so relaxing! Two car garage, storm shelter, top notch schools, and an excellent location!