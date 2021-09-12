3 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $320,000

OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 9/12-NEW PRICE Motivated Sellers! Welcome to 1047 Treeline Ct, a beautiful ranch home in Parkway Schools! The 3 bed, 3 bath, full walk-out LL w/ MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY is a great find in this established neighborhood. The well-maintained home has a nice open flow into the eat-in kitchen with all new LG stainless steel appliances, new granite counters, & a family area with a brick hearth fireplace. The master shower totally updated w/ white tiles, dual shower heads & new shower frame. The French door opens into the back deck as well as the recently updated LL walkout basement offering a concrete patio. Remolded finished basement with vinyl plank flooring & carpet adds addl living space, with 2 extra storage spaces & a cedar closet w/ ½ bath. HVAC systems, water heater/humidifier (2016), new roof (2019), all new windows/siding, soffits, oversized gutters & facia (2014). Home is conveniently located in a Cul-De-Sac off of 141 & minutes to great parks, shops & eateries.